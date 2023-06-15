Thursday, June 15, 2023
We are committed to player welfare: Valenitabua

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB) administrator Simione Valenitabua says it is committed to player welfare and is exploring partnerships with sponsors to ensure this commitment is upheld.

Valenitabua said an example of this is their partnership with Rooster Chicken, whose generous bonus sponsorship of $82,000 was fully paid and distributed to the Fijiana Drua team in May 2023.

“We also express gratitude towards the Fiji Government through the Ministry of Youth & Sports for their approved bonus for the Fijiana Drua players, which we are eagerly awaiting.”

“We appreciate our ongoing sponsorship agreement with Vodafone, who have pledged significant funds for the 2023 season, a gross sum of $1.6 million including in-kind, $497,976 net per year, and $247,086 budgeted for programs until May 2024.”

Valenitabua also acknowledged the concerns raised by the Fijiana captain Sereima Leweniqila and appreciated her leadership and passion for the team.

“We encourage all players to continue sharing their concerns and suggestions through the proper channels with the Team Manager. We are steadfast in our commitment to finding sustainable solutions that will further enhance women’s rugby in Fiji.”

“Our sincere appreciation goes out to the Fijiana players for their relentless dedication and exemplary performance on the international stage. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and remain unwavering in our support for their growth and development.”

The FRFU Trustees and management are currently awaiting reports from the tour coach and management to address any potential issues not yet discussed publicly by the Fijiana Captain or the players.

