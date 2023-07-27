Thursday, July 27, 2023
We are moving forward, says Malimali

Acting Electoral Commission chair, Barbara Malimali says the newly appointed commissioners are moving forward with their work and met this week in Suva to make several resolutions.

Malimali in a statement said the working meeting was attended by all members they had constructive discussions.

“Our meeting was fruitful and we were able to make several resolutions. As EC members, it’s important that we ensure resolutions are made accordingly and without delay.”

She said with the working meeting, the EC is moving forward with what is required of them under the law.

“With this working meeting and given that most of the Commissioners are new, we can assure our Fijian voters that we are moving forward with the work of the Commission and will perform our duties to the best of our ability,” she said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
