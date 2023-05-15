Monday, May 15, 2023
We missed our chances: Singh

Rewa Head Coach Rodicks Singh said the side failed to capitalise on opportunities after being held to a draw during their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash with Labasa yesterday.

Singh said they a good number of chances to tip the balance.

“It is simple, we missed a lot of chances,” Singh said.

“We had a lot of chances to finish them off but we didn’t.”

Singh complimented the Babasiga Lions for a strong game that kept them in a evenly contested fight throughout the match.

“They came with a gameplan, whenever there was a breakdown they opted to fire Christopher (Wasasala) upfront.

“We knew, but we were able to neutralise that threat that Labasa has because they are a good team.”

“We will head back now, back to training and prepare ourselves for the Fiji FACT.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
