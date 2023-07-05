We need to be ironclad in set pieces: Dewes

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Scrums Coach Graham Dewes believes bigger teams will exploit any weakness and the team will need to be ironclad in all their set pieces.

The former prop forward has been visibly busy during the team’s sessions at Welagi Village with one of Fiji’s most formidable forward packs ever assembled.

“If we can’t nail our set piece, we can’t get into the game,” Dewes said.

“I am very critical about that area, teams will target us there.

Dewes said the line-up of matches from the Pacific Nations Cup to the Rugby World Cup warm-up games against England and France should be a big tester for the side.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us, but if we just nail the basics nail the process, we should be able to match any team.”