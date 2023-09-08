We want to repeat 2016 feat, says McMullen

Wellington based Fiji midfielder Brendan McMullen remains optimistic about the team’s chances of qualifying for the Olympics, drawing inspiration from their historic 2016 appearance in Rio, Brazil.

Despite a tough 3-1 loss to New Zealand recently, McMullen said the team is determined to make the necessary improvements and has been using motivational talks about their 2016 achievement to fuel their ambition.

In a recent press conference, McMullen shared his experience of playing for the national team and the bond among the players.

“So far it’s been an unreal experience. We have a great group of boys in camp, makes life much easier and it’s a great experience for all of us,” he said.

Reflecting on the semi-final against the Solomon Islands, McMullen acknowledged the challenge but was pleased with the team’s performance.

“All the boys knew it was going to be tough, not a walk in the park, we played well and after the game everyone was ecstatic.”

He expressed that the team believes they can repeat what the squad of 2016 did by reaching the Olympic Games and rubbing shoulders against some of the best footballing nations in the world.

“In camp we’ve had motivational talks about 2016, we’re just hoping to repeat history once again,” he said.