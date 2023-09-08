Friday, September 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We want to repeat 2016 feat, says McMullen

Fiji rep Brendan McMullen.Photo courtesy of Oceania Football Confederation.

Wellington based Fiji midfielder Brendan McMullen remains optimistic about the team’s chances of qualifying for the Olympics, drawing inspiration from their historic 2016 appearance in Rio, Brazil.

Despite a tough 3-1 loss to New Zealand recently, McMullen said the team is determined to make the necessary improvements and has been using motivational talks about their 2016 achievement to fuel their ambition.

In a recent press conference, McMullen shared his experience of playing for the national team and the bond among the players.

“So far it’s been an unreal experience. We have a great group of boys in camp, makes life much easier and it’s a great experience for all of us,” he said.

Reflecting on the semi-final against the Solomon Islands, McMullen acknowledged the challenge but was pleased with the team’s performance.

“All the boys knew it was going to be tough, not a walk in the park, we played well and after the game everyone was ecstatic.”

He expressed that the team believes they can repeat what the squad of 2016 did by reaching the Olympic Games and rubbing shoulders against some of the best footballing nations in the world.

“In camp we’ve had motivational talks about 2016, we’re just hoping to repeat history once again,” he said.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

PRF calls for adherence to core pri...

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limit...
Football

Baby Kulas re-drawn in tough group

Fiji has been re-drawn in a tough Group B for the OFC Under 16 Wome...
News

Ministry concerned with sale of exp...

The Ministry of Health & Medical Services has expressed its con...
News

Kim is a fugitive: Tikoduadua

Minister for Immigration and Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PRF calls for adherence to core ...

News
Pacific Re...

Baby Kulas re-drawn in tough gro...

Football
Fiji has b...

Ministry concerned with sale of ...

News
The Minist...

Kim is a fugitive: Tikoduadua

News
Minister f...

Sponsorship boost for volleyball...

Sports
The annual...

Rise in diarrhoea cases worries ...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

We pressed hard to overcome fati...

Football
Fiji coach...

Fiji fixture will prove pivotal,...

Rugby
Wales supe...

Fiji was more organised and stru...

Football
Papua New ...

Fiji to bid for hosting of Festi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Ministry concerned with sale of ...

News
The Minist...

T/Naitaisiri records sixth strai...

Football
Hardworkin...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

PRF calls for adherence to core principles