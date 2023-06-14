We will make it work, say Coalition partners

Executive members of the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party have reaffirmed their commitment to making the Coalition Government work.

This following an urgent meeting convened at the People’s Alliance Headquarters yesterday, after SODELPA expressed its discontent on some of the functions of government and agreements that the three political parties agreed on earlier this year.

Speaking to the media, Minister for i-Taukei and SODELPA Rep Ifereimi Vasu says the issues have been resolved, and they are here to stay… Working together with the other two parties in government.

Vasu said SODELPA is very thankful about our discussion today (Tuesday) that: “We have seen that all agreements are there, and we’ll continue to meet and discuss the way forward for the Coalition Government, but we are fully committed to the members of the public from the SODELPA side.”

Also, Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad indicated that the Coalition Government had its own challenges; however, the three parties are committed to running the affairs of the nation and making it work.

“Whenever there are issues, it’s an issue that has to be dealt with by the Coalition.”

“That’s the understanding we’ve had it right from the beginning, that’s how it has worked for the last five months, that’s how it will work for the next three and half years,” he said.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica highlighted that communication is a pivot in any organisations or government.

He also indicated that positions into boards and appointments to Heads of Mission were brought up in the urgent meeting called yesterday.

“Everybody as you can see has been busy over the last six months trying to understand the mass that’s there and trying to fix it. Today was perfect because sometimes you think you are doing well, but communications is very important, I think that was a key outcome from today’s meeting as well.”