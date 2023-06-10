We’ll fight to the end, says Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says with the support of the Drua Nation, they will fight to the end in today’s Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal clash.

The Olympic Games gold medalist said his warriors have been fueled by their fans and family members in Fiji and all over the world throughout the season, which drove them to give their best every game.

“We are not worried, or pressured, and never downhearted because we know our fans and family are always supporting us,” Derenalagi told FijiLive.

“We go into every game with the mindset that there is still another game to play for our fans and it will be the same in the quarterfinals.”

“We will give our all for our fans, and if it is the last game, we will save our best for it.”

The Drua take on the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium at 7.05pm tonight.