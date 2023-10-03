Tuesday, October 3, 2023
We’ll take Eddie’s credit card after beating Portugal: Harris

Fiji Water Flying Fijians assistant coach Brad Harris has responded to Wallabie coach Eddie Jones comments after their 34-14 win over Portugal on Monday.

Jones had suggested he and his team who face a likely Rugby World Cup exit after completing all the games would take some kava to Fiji camp in their week off, presumably in an attempt to put the Flying Fijians off their game against the Portuguese.

“I might take some kava to Fiji, think of giving Marika [Koroibete] and Suli [Vunivalu] credit cards and get them to go to the Fijian camp with some kava. Maybe that might work,” joked Jones.

Harris in his response told RugbyPass jokingly said he is planning to take the sexagenarian coach’s credit card after they beat Portugal.

“We will take Eddie’s credit card after we beat Portugal. Pass that back to Eddie, we’ll take his credit card to buy some kava for our team function.”

Harris said they will not be taking Portugal lightly as they have been one of the Rugby World Cup’s surprise packages .

“We have another tough battle. I thought Wales had to fight really hard to get a win against Portugal, they scored their fourth try in the last play of the game and Portugal had a tonne of momentum in that game.”

“It was pretty similar to Australia; they managed to get their points when Portugal had a player in the sin bin. But for large parts of the game the Portuguese set piece was functioning well and they certainly moved the ball around in attack and really caused some problems.”

The Aussies are effectively seeing out a 7-day stay of execution in Pool C, where results hang on the results of Wales versus Georgia and Fiji versus Portugal.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
