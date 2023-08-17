Thursday, August 17, 2023
WENA exchange a great networking platform: PS

The Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Social Protection Eseta Nadakuitavuki says the opportunity to network with Women empowerment Nauruan association (WENA) executives has been a great platform to forge stronger networks with women of influence in the region.

Nadakuitavuki met with a delegation from the WENA, the first gender focused civil society organisation from Nauru that is committed to promoting women’s empowerment initiatives.

During the meeting, the session between the two agencies where the Permanent Secretary discussed the current programmes implemented by the ministry, in its efforts to effectively address the social norms, attitudes and systems entrenched in our Pacific communities that continue to foster gender inequality in our Pacific societies

“The Ministry’s effort to advance work in the thematic areas of women in leadership, women’s economic empowerment and gender parity in the political arena.”

Through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) support, WENA executives are in the country to meet with relevant stakeholders including executives of the Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection.

