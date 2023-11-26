Wilson returns, Solikoviti out of Fijiana squad

Experienced forward Talei Qalo Wilson will return forFijiana in the opening leg of the HSBC Dubai and Cape Town 7s next month.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli has named Wilson in his 13 member team in place of Vasiti Solikoviti who is nursing an injury.

Fuli has maintained the majority of the players, who helped Fijiana 7s qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic at the Oceania Rugby 7s Championship in Australia earlier this month.

Fijiana is drawn in Pool C alongside Great Britain, France and the USA.

Dubai 7s will be played on 2 and 3 December.

Fijiana 7s: Raijeli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Aloesi Nakoci, Laisani Moceisawana, Talei Wilson, Reapi Uluinasau, Lavenia Cavuru, Viniana Riwai, Ana Naimasi, Maria Rokotuisiga, Younis Bese, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Mereani Rogosau.