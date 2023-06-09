Wind of change over Fiji, says Turaga

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga says there is a wind of change over Fiji that gives confidence, inclusiveness, unity and belonging.

He made the comment while speaking at the traditional welcome ceremony accorded to him by the staff of Ministry of Justice.

Turaga emphasised that with the sense of confidence and unity, the Ministry staff could reach greater heights.

He acknowledged the staff for their dedication and hard work and emphasised on the respect for humanity and also highlighted the challenges within the Registry of Titles which was mainly to do with manpower and welcomed the recent appointment of more than 10 clerical officers.