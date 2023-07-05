Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Winger Habosi returns to France

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi has been recalled for a medical check-up and left for France yesterday.

The former Fijian Drua winger underwent surgery earlier this year and returned to his Racing 92 club for a final review ahead of this year’s Pacific Nations Cup.

Sources report that Habosi’s check is mandatory and the star winger remains open to feature at the PNC and is still available for the Rugby World Cup.

Habosi will rejoin the Flying Fijians when they shift camp to Nadi next week.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
