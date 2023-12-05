Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Woman charged for abduction and rape of a 14-year-old girl

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says a 19-year-old woman was charged with the abduction with the abduction, rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Also, a 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old nephew.

This was highlighted in the ODPP Rape and Sexual Offences Statistics for November.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says there were 29 people charged with a total of 60 counts of sexual offences in November.

The counts for sexual offences, rape accounted for 44, attempted rape four, abduction with intent to commit rape one, assault with intent to commit rape one, pornographic activities involving a juvenile one, indecent assault one, and sexual assault eight.

Of the 29 charges, there was one female accused person, while 28 were men.

There were 27 victims, of whom 11 victims were under the age of 18 years; there were 26 females and one male victim.

There were 12 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

Also, there was one incident where a 57-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of pornographic activities involving a juvenile. The accused raped a 14-year-old girl and recorded pornographic activities involving the victim.

There was an incident where a 48-year-old man was charged with rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm to a 12-year-old girl from his village.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
