Woman on drug importation charges denied bail

The Magistrates Court in Suva has denied bail to a woman who faces drug related charges.

Miliakere Adibobo Magitinidausiga appeared before Magistrate Pulekiria Low yesterday charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that between September 16 and 18 of this year, in Suva, Magitinidausiga imported 197.312kg of methamphetamine.

On September 21, it was further alleged that Magitinidausiga was found to be in possession of the illicit drug.

Magistrate Low said the amount was substantial and fell within the limits of Band 4.

Based on the quantity-based sentencing guidelines used in Fiji courts, which are similar to those in New Zealand, “Band 4” is the highest category applied to cases involving methamphetamine weighing 500 grams or more.

Offenders falling within this category may face prison sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment.

The matter has been adjourned to 9 October 2023.