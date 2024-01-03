Woody excited to represent dad in Coral Coast

Woody Gollings, the son of Fiji men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings, says he is excited to represent his dad in the 2024 MacDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens in Sigatoka this month.

Woody enjoyed his first Coral Coast 7s in 2013 when his father was inducted into the Walk of Fame.

Now, 11 years later he return as his father’s selection to represent him in the Ambassador All Stars team.

The 20-year-old said he narrowly missed out on playing last year but this year he is expecting great fun and is excited about the opportunity.

“I expect it to be an amazing playing experience,” he said.

“I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity to play and represent my father as he was the 2013 Ambassador of the McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens.”

Woody who idolizes England reps Manu Tuilagi and James Rodwell said his career highlight in rugby to date would be his debut for Sunnybank in Queensland Premier Rugby in Australia.

Apart from playing in the tournament, the youngster also wants to go fishing and chill along the coral coast.

The 14th edition of the tournament will be played at Lawaqa Park from 18-20 January and entry is free for spectators.