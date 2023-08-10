Authorities work on relocation policy

The Ministry of Housing is working with the Public Rental Board in designing a relocation policy in case they have to shift tenants due to the deteriorating state of the properties.

Minister Responsible Maciu Nalumisa said they have recalled the eviction notices issued earlier and are looking at other ways to assist the residents.

He said the policy will be the guide in any future relocation.

Nalumisa also confirmed that five flats have been vacated as they have been condemned and proven unsafe to live.

“For now, Mead Road Housing has been considered structurally unsafe. The Ministry is treating this issue seriously because it deals with people’s lives,” Nalumisa added.

The Minister added that the Government’s vision is to provide affordable and decent housing for all communities by 2032.