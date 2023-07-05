Young Kulas march into U19 Championship final

The Digicel Young Kulas have cemented their spot in the final of the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship after edging Samoa 3-1 in the first semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The thrilling performance from both sides kept the fans at the edge of their seats and gave them an action packed entertainment for 90 minutes.

Samoa made an impressive start securing the first free kick in the match just six minutes past the clock which US-based Tamani Skeers took but the ball directly landed in the hands of Fijian goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali.

Fiji has to make an early change in the 12th minute when Ema Mereia was taken off the field due to a left shoulder injury and Timaima Ana replaced her.

Five minutes later, match official Shama Maemaer from the Solomon Islands flashed a yellow card to Fiji’s Asela Cokanasiga for foul play.

Samoa kept young Ba goalkeeper Waqali at bay through powerful strikes from Eve Stuart, Whitney Avei and Leiloa Fesolai.

Some stern talk by coach Angeline Chua from the sideline lifted the spirit of the Kulas on the field and they netted two goals in a span of five minutes.

Labasa striker Sonia Alfred broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute after she closely followed a through pass from skipper Adi Bakaniceva which Samoa goalkeeper Tsehai Viliamu failed to judge.

It was Samoa Captain Faith Lili Moa that tried to bring the visitors back into the game but her powerful shot was beautifully headed away by Sereana Naweni.

Deep in injury time of the first half, Pijila Kilaiwaca took a wide shot which Samoa goalkeeper attempted to stop but the ball fell into the path of an unmarked substitute Ana who narrowed the angle and slammed in a low shot to double the lead.

Early in the second half, Chua made two quick changes for Fiji sending in star defender Angeline Rekha and Irineta Wati in place of goal scorer Alfred and Rosi Marama to add more depth to their backline.

On the other hand, Samoa guided by Juan Chang Urrea pulled out Anika Humpries and replaced her with Adenet Edward to add some power play in their engine room.

The Samoans received two back-to-back free kicks but Avei blasted both shots over the cross-bar before getting replaced by Maylania Mikaele.

Striker Kasanita Tabua copped a yellow card for making a crude challenge and this act of unsporting behaviour saw her being replaced by Narieta Leba as Chua did not want to risk losing a player.

A set piece play by Rebecca McGoon found an unmarked US-born midfielder Preeya Singh, who saw Samoa goalkeeper off her line and volleyed the ball perfectly into the roof of the net to extend Fiji’s lead and take the team closer to the final in the 68th minute.

In the remaining 11 minutes of the match, Samoa made two more changes fielding Faaitaita Lakopo and Foerina Roma Finau in place of Viliamu and Lilly Dowsing.

Samoa kept applying pressure through Skeers and Grace Taeoalii but they were well contained by the strong Kulas defence.

In the 85th minute, Samoa received a penalty after Edward was fouled inside the Fijian box.

Ariana Skeers made no mistake with her attempt and hit roof of the net to pull one back.

Samoa applied the pressure in the additional four minutes but the Fijian defence held their own and stayed on course to book their place in Saturday’s final.

Meanwhile Fijian Skipper Adi Bakaniceva scooped the Player of the Match award.

The teams:

Fiji: Mereseini Waqali (GK), Sereana Naweni, Adi Bakaniceva (C), Asela Cokanasiga, Pijila Kilaiwaca, Rosi Marama (Irinieta Wati), Ema Mereia (Tiamaima Ana), Rebecca McGoon, Kasanita Tabua, Preeya Singh, Sonia Alfred (Angeline Rekha).

Reserves: Auhtum Underwood, Seruwaia Laualaba, Narieta Leba, Adi Mateni, Evivi Buka, Rosalain Saraphina, Laisani O’Connor, Nisita Bhan, Talica Tagi.

Samoa: Tsehai Viliamu (GK) (Faaitaita Lakopo), Anika Humpries (Adenet Edward), Eve Stuart, Tamani Skeers, Faith Lili Moa (C), Sariah Taeaoali, Arianna Skeers, Whitney Avei (Maylania Mikaele), Lilly Dowsing (Foerina Roma Finau), Grace Taeoalii, Leiloa Fesolai.

Reserves: Shinade Lipine-Dyson, Lakeisha Nose, Frontina Saipele, Tusalava Roma Finau, Tofuimoana Selesele.