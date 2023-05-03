Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Youngster excited to play in World Cup

19-year-old Abdullah Aiyas is beaming with confidence ahead of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina later this month.

The Sydney based midfielder told FijiLive he is excited to be given the chance to represent the country on the global stage and sees the opportunity as a once in a lifetime.

“It’s a good World Cup pool with strong teams like USA, Slovakia and Ecuador and they won’t be easy, but realistically we got the same chance they got to make it onto the next stage.”

“We know their strengths and it’s their weaknesses we tend to exploit. All teams are somewhat of the same level giving us an equal chance,” Aiyas said.

“Playing in a World Cup winning country is an extra motivation for us young men of Fiji to do well and exceed all expectations.”

“We want to show that we are a footballing nation to and that athletes of Fiji do have the talent to mix it with the best.”

“Look no further than the game of sevens where our Fiji team are two time defending gold medallists. If they can exceed all expectations in the sport of rugby we Fijian footballers can portray the same in football.”

The Bonnyrigg White Eagles star added the three wins on the Gold Coast has boosted the confidence in the players to do better at the World Cup.

“We represent the Mana of Fiji where it with pride and determination and give your all to nation that’s given you everything.”

“The preparation is going very well, we are just at the final stages of our preparation just fine tuning small details to be 100% ready for the World Cup.”

“The boys have turned a page in terms of disciple, self-motivation and team bonding knowing the World Cup is just around the corner. “

“They are locked in 100% giving full effort in trainings, arriving early to all team meetings doing their positional work and empowering togetherness within the team,” he added.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
