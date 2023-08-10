10 foreigners registered for BOG

A total of 10 foreign players have been registered to feature in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

Suva has registered Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa and Ni-Vanuatu strikers Azariah Soromon and Alex Saniel to boost its campaign after failing to qualify for the semifinals of the Fiji FACT at home in June.

Nigerian striker Usman Omede, who has been in fine form in the Digicel Fiji Premier League has been included in Lautoka’s 22-member squad.

Ba has named nippy Argentinian midfielder Carlos Raffa and Solomon Islands striker Darold Kakasi to add more attacking options to its game plan.

Tailevu Naitasiri has included Solomon Islands pair of Carlos Liomasia and Stephan Kwaitee while last season’s Inter District Championship losing finalist Navua has retained Solomon Islands attacking exponent Jared Rongosulia and added his countryman Jackson Wale to have more firepower upfront.