100 new officers for Fiji Police Force

The Fiji Police Force will be adding 100 new Police Constables as part of Government’s commitment to bolstering law enforcement resources in the country.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua made the revelation after reviewing factors of the disproportionate ratio between Police and the general population.

“The current police to population ratio is one police constable to every 193 individuals,” Tikoduadua said.

“This ratio is not sufficient to ensure optimum public safety and community well-being.”

“We are heavily investing 100 new officers to our force, these additional personel will increase a vital role to increase police presence on the streets and enhancing abilities to respond to incidents promptly.”

Tikoduadua added the new batch of officers have already undergone the selection process with finalization underway as well as more intakes to follow.