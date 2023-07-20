$103m for higher education: MoE

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says that Government has invested $103.3m for the Higher Education Commission.

Speaking at the rebranding of the Higher Education Commission, Vanawalu expressed his expectations and confidence in the organisation that you will ensure that all higher education institution courses and programs offered under the Fiji Qualification are benchmarked to the best research practices in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore to name a few.

Vanawalu said this ensures that our Fijian tertiary students will also get due recognition and accreditation to similar programs that are offered in institutions and universities in the global village.

“Strategically, the government is placing heavy emphasis on TVET in Fiji – The HEC will be instrumental in promoting this initiative.”

The Assistant Minister said he believed that the FHEC rebranding will constructively push this TVET agenda, as this is the alternative viable option for our students who struggle with academic subjects.

He said the Ministry looked forward to a collaborative approach.

Also, the Higher Education Commission of Fiji board is currently in the process of finalizing the annual reports for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Chair Steve Chand indicated that it is unfortunate for that all annual reports from the past, which go back as far as 2018, haven’t been tabled in parliament.

“The narratives, financial reports, and audits have been completed, and they are waiting for the final reports from the Office of the Auditor General.”

“It has also been a challenge for the commissioners and him as a commission chair right now to make sure that they bring out all those annual reports, and he acknowledges the team at HEC for great progress so far.”

He added that the commission is already doing a good job because they are now in the last phase of the 2021–2022 reports.