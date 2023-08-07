Monday, August 7, 2023
$10k boost for Delta Tigers

Last season’s runner-up Rewa’s campaign has been boosted for the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants with a cash injection of $10,000.

Growing supermarket chain, Extra Supermarket today handed over the sponsorship cheque to the Delta Tigers in Suva.

Extra Supermarket director Abhishek Abhimannu said the dedication and exceptional performance of the side in local and regional tournaments has been a source of pride and inspiration for sports enthusiasts in Fiji.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the talented athletes of the Rewa football team.”

“At Extra, we believe in empowering our communities and promoting healthy lifestyles. Through this sponsorship, we aim to enhance the growth of football in Fiji and encourage young aspiring players to pursue their dreams.”

Rewa Captain Setareki Hughes acknowledged the Supermarket for coming on board to support the team.

“Without sponsorship boost, teams won’t do well and we thank Extra for believing in us and lifting the spirit of the players leading up to the tournament this week.”

Extra Supermarket/Ajay Tradings Rewa will open its campaign against Suva at 1.30pm on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
