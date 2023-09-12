Tuesday, September 12, 2023
119 terminated teachers get their jobs back

119 teachers who were terminated by the Education Ministry due to the no jab no job policy of the previous Government have got their jobs back.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro while responding to an oral question in Parliament today said a total of 190 teachers lost their jobs due to the policy last year and 119 showed interest in rejoining the Ministry and have been reengaged accordingly.

He said from the twenty-two Early Childhood Education (ECE) teachers who were terminated, only five have been reengaged while 65 primary and 51 secondary from the 168 teachers who lost their jobs have been reabsorbed into the system.

Radrodro said they have also reengaged 24 out of the 38 teachers who retired last year to enhance the teaching and learning experience for students in subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Computer and Office Technology.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
