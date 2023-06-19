Monday, June 19, 2023
145 bed facility secured for affected students

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that a 145-bed facility has been secured for students affected by a fire incident last week at Ratu Kadavulevu School, in Lodoni, Tailevu.

The Ministry has also confirms that affected students can return to school next Monday – this will also give parents and guardians time to purchase items for their children affected.

Outgoing Permanent Secretary for Education, Timoci Bure in a statement yesterday said that these arrangements are in order for the supply of the much-needed items.

He said that the completion and delivery of the double bunks and wooden chest boxes will be made next week.

“The Ministry of Education is assuring all parents and guardians that it is doing everything to ensure the smooth and efficient recovery process for RKS.”

He has thanked Fijians for coming forward and helping the school in its recovery, after the fire incident struck the school last week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
