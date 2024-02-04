1705 green plants uprooted in North

A total of 1705 green plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted this week by Police officers in the Northern Division this week.

On Monday, 2 plants was uprooted from Viani Village in Savusavu.

On Tuesday, 3 plants was uprooted from a farm in Wawaku and 145 from Nabalebale Hill in Viani.

On Wednesday 204 plants was uprooted from Nasavi farm in Navakavaka and 139 from Navadra farm.

On Thursday, 289 plants were uprooted from Natuvu Hills.

On Friday, 1014 plants was uprooted from Tacilevu Village.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu said they have yet to identify the owners of the farm but investigation is underway.

“We would like to thank members of the community for assisting us in the fight against drugs. The war against drugs continue and we are working closely with our stakeholders to identify the owners of the farms,” said ACP Driu.