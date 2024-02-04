Sunday, February 4, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

1705 green plants uprooted in North

A total of 1705 green plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted this week by Police officers in the Northern Division this week.

On Monday, 2 plants was uprooted from Viani Village in Savusavu.

On Tuesday, 3 plants was uprooted from a farm in Wawaku and 145 from Nabalebale Hill in Viani.

On Wednesday 204 plants was uprooted from Nasavi farm in Navakavaka and 139 from Navadra farm.

On Thursday, 289 plants were uprooted from Natuvu Hills.

On Friday, 1014 plants was uprooted from Tacilevu Village.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu said they have yet to identify the owners of the farm but investigation is underway.

“We would like to thank members of the community for assisting us in the fight against drugs. The war against drugs continue and we are working closely with our stakeholders to identify the owners of the farms,” said ACP Driu.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Back to back CVC win for Khan

Coach Babs Khan won his second straight Champion vs Champion title ...
Football

Lautoka wins third CVC title

Lautoka claimed its third Champion vs Champion title at Churchill P...
Football

Narayan is new Referees Director

FIFA badge holder, Avinesh Narayan has been appointed the new Refer...
News

Govt is committed to gender equalit...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Back to back CVC win for Khan

Football
Coach Babs...

Lautoka wins third CVC title

Football
Lautoka cl...

Narayan is new Referees Director...

Football
FIFA badge...

Govt is committed to gender equa...

News
Deputy Pri...

Ba makes 3 changes for CVC decid...

Football
Ba has opt...

Lautoka opts for more experience...

Football
Lautoka ha...

Popular News

Ba makes 3 changes for CVC decid...

Football
Ba has opt...

Rookies for Brumbies pre-season ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

New legislation for MSME entrepr...

News
A new legi...

Drug suspects released on bail

News
The Magist...

Ro Teimumu tipped to replace Rad...

News
In a lates...

Challenging year for our economy...

News
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Back to back CVC win for Khan