19,523 students sit for Year 8 examination

The Fiji Year 8 Examination (FY8E) began in all primary schools across the country today and will conclude on Thursday.

This year a total of 19,523 candidates are registered for Fiji Year 8 Examination at 712 centers with Mathematics being the first paper.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is encouraging all candidates to do their best over the next 3 days

Moreover, the Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination (FY13CE) commences on 6 November and finishes on 17 November.

A total of 8208 candidates are registered for Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination at 170 centers.

The Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination (FY12CE) will start from 21 November and end on 1 December.

A total of 14,696 candidates are registered for Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination at 174 centers.

The first paper for both examinations at Secondary level is English and all senior students are reminded about the importance of passing this subject with the best 3 other subjects for scholarship purposes and entry into Higher Education Institutes.

Radrodro also encourages parents and guardians to give their children the necessary support they need while they sit for national examinations.

Heads of Schools and Examination Supervisors are reminded to ensure that National Examinations are conducted as scheduled and in line with the stipulated guidelines.