2022 IDC finalists to clash on opening day

Last season’s winners Suva and runners-up Navua will clash on the opening day of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

The two sides recently met in the semifinal of the Battle of the Giants where the Saiyad Ali coached Navua  registered a 1-0 upset win and went on to lose to Labasa 2-1 in extra time of a thrilling final.

Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri will kick off the proceedings at 10.30am followed by a clash between Rewa and Nadi at 12.30pm.

Suva and Navua will take the field after the official opening at 5.30pm while the feature Day 1 match will be between BOG champions Labasa and Fiji FACT and DFPL champions Lautoka at 7.30pm.

Full Super Premier Fixtures:

Tuesday 10 October– 10.30am- Ba vs Tailevu Naitasiri (GA), 12.30pm- Rewa vs Nadi (GB), 5.30pm- Suva vs Navua (GB), 7.30pm- Lautoka vs Labasa (GA).

Wednesday 11 October: 1pm- Nadi vs Navua (GB), 3pm- Ba vs Lautoka (GA), 5pm- Labasa vs Tailevu Naitasiri (GA), 7pm- Suva vs Rewa (GB).

Thursday 12 October: 1pm- Lautoka vs Tailevu Naitasiri (GA), 3pm- Rewa vs Navua (GB), 5pm- Suva vs Nadi (GB), 7pm- Labasa vs Ba (GA).

Saturday 14 October: 2.30pm- Semifinal 1 (Winner GA vs Runner-up GB), 5pm- Semifinal 2 (Winner GB vs Runner-up GA).

Sunday 15 October: 3pm- Grand Final.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
