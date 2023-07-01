Saturday, July 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$300k increase in Employment budget

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations gets an increased allocation in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in the National Budget address in Parliament on Friday read out that the Ministry has been allocated $10.3 million.

It is an increase of $300,000 compared to the $10 million in the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year.

Professor Prasad said the Ministry’s Strategic Plan 2023-2027 endorses the inclusive development of Fiji’s labour market, focusing on good governance, social justice, employment growth, gender equality, health and safety and productivity.

“The Ministry strives to provide greater pathways for work opportunities for Fijians and will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to strengthen TVET and Apprenticeship schemes to meet the growing demands in the labour market, support initiatives such as the volunteer and work placement programs.”

Prasad explained that as part of its commitment towards Fiji’s economic recovery, the Ministry will also continue to strengthen its labour mobility program through the short-term seasonal work schemes in New Zealand and Australia together with the long-term Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

He added this will enable unemployed Fijians to earn income and obtain skills that will contribute to their own development and the Fijian economy through remittances.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

T/Naitasiri comes from behind to ho...

Tailevu Naitasiri came from behind to hold a star-studded Ba outfit...
Football

Labasa ends Rewa’s DFPL unbea...

Labasa ended Rewa's unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League...
News

Rides are independently operated: O...

Organiser of the 2023 Fiji Showcase, Communications Fiji Limited sa...
News

Constitution amendment to reflect i...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party held its Annual General Meeting...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

T/Naitasiri comes from behind to...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Labasa ends Rewa’s DFPL un...

Football
Labasa end...

Rides are independently operated...

News
Organiser ...

Constitution amendment to reflec...

News
The Social...

Probe begins into fatal Ferris w...

News
Investigat...

Govt rewards Fijiana Drua player...

Rugby
The Govern...

Popular News

Samoa secures first win at OFC

Football
Samoa defe...

Rabuka intends to take more over...

News
Prime Mini...

Murray proud of Fiji’s ope...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Skipper and Farebrother cost ove...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Rawaqa, Naizal join Suva in tran...

Football
Suva has s...

Tabuya speaks at Circular Econom...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

T/Naitasiri comes from behind to hold Ba