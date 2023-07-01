$300k increase in Employment budget

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations gets an increased allocation in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in the National Budget address in Parliament on Friday read out that the Ministry has been allocated $10.3 million.

It is an increase of $300,000 compared to the $10 million in the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year.

Professor Prasad said the Ministry’s Strategic Plan 2023-2027 endorses the inclusive development of Fiji’s labour market, focusing on good governance, social justice, employment growth, gender equality, health and safety and productivity.

“The Ministry strives to provide greater pathways for work opportunities for Fijians and will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to strengthen TVET and Apprenticeship schemes to meet the growing demands in the labour market, support initiatives such as the volunteer and work placement programs.”

Prasad explained that as part of its commitment towards Fiji’s economic recovery, the Ministry will also continue to strengthen its labour mobility program through the short-term seasonal work schemes in New Zealand and Australia together with the long-term Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

He added this will enable unemployed Fijians to earn income and obtain skills that will contribute to their own development and the Fijian economy through remittances.