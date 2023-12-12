Rasaku named in Cape Town Dream Team

Fiji 7s star Kaminieli Rasaku has been named in Cape Town Dream Team of the tournament.

The youngster played a big role in Fiji’s pool matches and the elimination rounds and always looked dangerous with the ball in hand.

His speed and tackling ability complemented his game style pretty well.

Runners-up Australia dominate the team with 3 players.

Attackers Nathan Lawson, James Turner and Maurice Longbottom. have been included and they are joined by gold medal winners Argentina duo German Schulz and Matias Osadczuk and Ireland star Terry Kennedy.