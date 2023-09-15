Friday, September 15, 2023
$709K and counting lost by Fijians in scam

Over $709K and counting is the amount of money lost by Fijians who were scammed by the EbayShop Online Recruitment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica in a media conference today said through the Consumer Council of Fiji, they have received a total of 182 complaints that is valued at $357K while 126 complaint were received by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission valued at $352K.

Kamikamica said on average, each complainant had lost $2000 to $2,800.

He said this is why an interagency taskforce has been established comprising the Ministry of Trade, Fiji Police Force, FCCC, Consumer Council of Fiji and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

The Deputy Prime Minister warned in a connected world, where technology plays an integral role in daily lives, it is essential to be vigilant and informed about the various forms of online scams and frauds that can harm our citizens.

Kamikamica said there were 104 agents that have been identified, and this number is going to increase as they unravel things as a taskforce.

“The law enforcement agencies are actively investigating these scams, and we are committed to bringing the culprits to justice. There are many leads and people are being questioned by the Fiji Police Force and the Financial Intelligence Unit is also undertaking its investigations,” Kamikamica added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
