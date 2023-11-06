8 juveniles charged for serious crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged eight juveniles for serious crimes last month.

There was one incident where two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were charged with the aggravated robbery of a mobile phone and $35 cash from a 14-year-old boy.

In another incident, two 16-year-old boys were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of assorted clothes and $15 cash from a clothing store.

A 17-year-old boy with a 20-year-old man was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of a wrist watch from a 48-year-old man’s house.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of an iPad and a laptop from a 39-year-old man’s house.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated burglary and theft, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

Meanwhile there were 35 people charged with a total of 42 counts of serious offences in October.

The counts for serious crimes were manslaughter (1), aggravated robbery (5), aggravated burglary (11), theft (10), assault causing actual bodily harm (1), acts with intent to cause grievous harm (7), grievous harm (1), criminal intimidation (1), criminal trespass (1), attempted arson (1), child stealing (1), escape from lawful custody (1), and breach of suspended sentence (1).