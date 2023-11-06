Monday, November 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

8 juveniles charged for serious crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged eight juveniles for serious crimes last month.

There was one incident where two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were charged with the aggravated robbery of a mobile phone and $35 cash from a 14-year-old boy.

In another incident, two 16-year-old boys were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of assorted clothes and $15 cash from a clothing store.

A 17-year-old boy with a 20-year-old man was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of a wrist watch from a 48-year-old man’s house.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of an iPad and a laptop from a 39-year-old man’s house.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated burglary and theft, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

Meanwhile there were 35 people charged with a total of 42 counts of serious offences in October.

The counts for serious crimes were manslaughter (1), aggravated robbery (5), aggravated burglary (11), theft (10), assault causing actual bodily harm (1), acts with intent to cause grievous harm (7), grievous harm (1), criminal intimidation (1), criminal trespass (1), attempted arson (1), child stealing (1), escape from lawful custody (1), and breach of suspended sentence (1).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man killed in locomotive accident

A locomotive accident in Lautoka today has claimed the life of a ma...
Rugby

Trio face fines after Pacific Bowl ...

Fiji Bati pair Taane Milne and Kitione Kautoga and Papua New Guinea...
News

ICAO Liaison Officer arrives

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has taken a ma...
News

Govt dedicated to improve urban inf...

The Coalition Government is dedicated to improving urban infrastruc...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man killed in locomotive acciden...

News
A locomoti...

Trio face fines after Pacific Bo...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

ICAO Liaison Officer arrives

News
The Intern...

Govt dedicated to improve urban ...

News
The Coalit...

Greater awareness is required: T...

News
Members of...

More teams for local competition...

Rugby
The number...

Popular News

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spot...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijiana climb to 17th spot in Wo...

Rugby
Fijiana 15...

Govt stands in solidarity with v...

News
The Attorn...

IP Prasad completes secondment w...

News
Inspector ...

T/Naitasiri vs Navua in Futsal I...

2023 Futsal IDC
Tailevu Na...

Saukuru to continue guiding West...

NRL
Former Aus...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man killed in locomotive accident