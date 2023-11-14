Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Appeal against acquittal case rescheduled

The High Court Criminal Registry has confirmed that the appeal against the acquittal of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will be heard on a later date.

The appeal was scheduled to be heard tomorrow before High Court Judge, Justice Siainiu Bull at 9.30am but due to the Tropical Cyclone Mal warnings, it has been rescheduled.

In a statement, the Judicial Services of Fiji have advised that all Courts around the country is closed till Thursday, due to the impending weather conditions.

The State has filed eight grounds and reserves the right to amend, add or delete any grounds of appeal at the receipt of the court record

The State’s grounds of appeal centres around the opinion that the Magistrate erred in law and in fact on several evidentiary and procedural issues, thereby resulting in an unfair trial and erroneous verdict.

The Notice of Appeal against the acquittal was filed in the High Court earlier this month.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
