Wednesday, August 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

New facility to benefit waste pickers

The Pacific Recycling Foundation (PRF) has received a timely grant from the Australian Government through its Direct Aid Program for the construction of a portable wash, kitchen, and storage facility in Vunato, Lautoka that will benefit around 50 Collection Pillars of Recycling (CPR), formerly known as informal waste pickers.

Informal waste pickers comb through the Vunato dumpsite for most parts of the day to collect recyclables such as plastic, aluminum material, and copper wires which they sell to recyclers to earn a living.

“They play a vital role in environmental sustainability and to the longevity of the dumpsite by removing recyclables and other waste materials from leaking into our environment,” said PRF’s Founder, Amitesh Deo.

“We are grateful for the Australian Government’s support to provide safe, decent, and dignified facilities, particularly for the women CPR and members of the LGBTQI+ community who come from vulnerable communities,” Deo mentioned.

Deo remarked that some CPRs have been doing this work for over two decades and contribute about 30 percent of the waste removed from landfills and dumpsites each year.

He also acknowledged the Lautoka City Council for their partnership in this project and ongoing commitment to empowering the CPR community.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald said they are pleased to support an initiative that is providing opportunities for economic empowerment, training, and new facilities to support the health and well-being of the people who play a central role in recycling in Fiji.

The PRF’s programs is designed to create awareness of recycling and provide structured support to CPR and aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals such as promoting sustained inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

PRF continues to promote protection of labour rights, safe and secure working environments for all workers, reducing inequality within and among countries, and social, economic, and political inclusion of all, irrespective of age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion or economic or other status.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man dies in Nausori house fire

A house fire in Ross Street, Nausori Town claimed the life of a 59-...
News

High court escapee surrenders to Po...

Vilimoni Saumaki, one of the two individuals who made a daring esca...
News

$50k win eases Narayan’s financial ...

49-year-old Anand Narayan, who won $50,000 in Vodafone Fiji’s birth...
News

From Ra to Aust, Buekilagi shares s...

Apolosi Buekilagi, a 32-year-old meat worker from Nadavacia, Rakira...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man dies in Nausori house fire

News
A house fi...

High court escapee surrenders to...

News
Vilimoni S...

$50k win eases Narayan’s financi...

News
49-year-ol...

From Ra to Aust, Buekilagi share...

News
Apolosi Bu...

Navua faces player shortage for ...

Football
Navua is f...

Review will be underpinned by es...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Ministry clarifies remarks on ov...

News
The Minist...

Connectivity boost as Fiji explo...

News
The Coalit...

Workplace accidents surge in hig...

News
The Accide...

Saifiti scores in Knights’...

NRL
Experience...

Ministry backs plans for boxing ...

Boxing
The Fiji B...

Pacific is scarred by past betra...

News
Former Att...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man dies in Nausori house fire