Assault, stomping claims will be investigated: Chew

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says an internal investigation will commence if there is evidence of alleged assault or stomping of the suspect who was apprehended yesterday after throwing bottles filled with fuel at the Totogo Police Station in Suva.

Responding to the the viral video that is circulating on social media which shows the manner in which Police officers apprehended the suspect, Chew said the officers tried their best to arrest the person and the video captures that, but to alleged stomping and assault, they will do their own investigation.

The suspect is currently admitted to CWM Hospital, receiving treatment for burns.

He remains under police guard and upon recovery, he will be taken back into custody.