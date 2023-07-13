Attempts to remove Govt must stop: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says attempts to remove any Government through the barrel of the gun must stop.

Speaking in Parliament during the 2023-24 National Budget debate, Tikoduadua said Fiji cannot afford any more coups.

“We the Fijian people desire peace. Any person or group that wishes to disrupt our peace and our security deserves to be opposed and resisted accordingly to the law.”

He said since the announcement of the outcome of the 2022 General Election, some people including politicians who have failed to earn power legitimately at the polls have continually attempted to destabilise the security of our nation.

Tikoduadua said it is the rule of law that they do not want to respect and these people continually incite and propagate for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to take power, essentially to remove the elected Government of the people.

“We have also heard that the Commander of RFMF has noted, as an institution, the RFMF is committed to upholding the Constitution and its values, ensuring their actions align with the principles of democracy and the rule of law and that any suggestion of taking extra-constitutional steps to preserve constitutional structures goes against the very democratic principles that RFMF has sworn to uphold.”

He said the Fijian people should not use the RFMF as a platform to achieve their own political ambitions, which they could not achieve by coming through the gate and this is the reason why the judiciary is the third arm of the state.

“It is there to hear and judge our grievances – Use it.”

“Your Security is secured. It’s our concern. It’s our responsibility,” Tikoduadua added.