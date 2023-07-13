Thursday, July 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Attempts to remove Govt must stop: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says attempts to remove any Government through the barrel of the gun must stop.

Speaking in Parliament during the 2023-24 National Budget debate, Tikoduadua said Fiji cannot afford any more coups.

“We the Fijian people desire peace. Any person or group that wishes to disrupt our peace and our security deserves to be opposed and resisted accordingly to the law.”

He said since the announcement of the outcome of the 2022 General Election, some people including politicians who have failed to earn power legitimately at the polls have continually attempted to destabilise the security of our nation.

Tikoduadua said it is the rule of law that they do not want to respect and these people continually incite and propagate for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to take power, essentially to remove the elected Government of the people.

“We have also heard that the Commander of RFMF has noted, as an institution, the RFMF is committed to upholding the Constitution and its values, ensuring their actions align with the principles of democracy and the rule of law and that any suggestion of taking extra-constitutional steps to preserve constitutional structures goes against the very democratic principles that RFMF has sworn to uphold.”

He said the Fijian people should not use the RFMF as a platform to achieve their own political ambitions, which they could not achieve by coming through the gate and this is the reason why the judiciary is the third arm of the state.

“It is there to hear and judge our grievances – Use it.”

“Your Security is secured. It’s our concern. It’s our responsibility,” Tikoduadua added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nalaubu continues scoring spree in ...

Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu continues to lead the show in the D...
Football

Physical football excites Liomasia

Solomon Islands import Carlos Liomasia says the physical style of f...
News

Two officers sent home over attempt...

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew has sent two officers...
News

Nand to be sworn-in tomorrow

Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga has confirmed that  FijiFirst Party...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nalaubu continues scoring spree ...

Football
Lautoka st...

Physical football excites Liomas...

Football
Solomon Is...

Two officers sent home over atte...

News
Acting Com...

Nand to be sworn-in tomorrow

News
Attorney-G...

Beloved former WWE wrestler dead...

Entertainment
The profes...

Britney Spears’ memoir tops best...

Entertainment
Britney Sp...

Popular News

Fiji U20 to finish in Top 10

Rugby
The Fiji U...

Holistic review of civil procedu...

News
Cabinet ha...

Winger Milne charged and fined $...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

PM had 49 days to appoint EC mem...

News
Leader of ...

Jones shows faith in Vunivalu

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Eilish reveals ‘Barbie’ movie so...

Entertainment
Grammy-win...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nalaubu continues scoring spree in DPFL