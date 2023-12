The Ba Football Association has announced a temporary leadership change, with Azam Ali stepping up as acting chair.

The current chair, Amzad (Sunny) Khan, is on medical leave, prompting this shift in the association’s hierarchy.

Ali will take charge of the team as they prepare for their upcoming Champion vs. Champion (CVC) match against Lautoka.

The Association expressed its best wishes to Ali in his new role and their anticipation for the team’s performance under his guidance.