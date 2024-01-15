Ba Originals thrilled to play in Coral Coast 7s

First timers, the Ba Originals men’s rugby sevens team, led by head coach Gaby Kautoga is excited to partake in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament.

Speaking to FijiLive, Kautoga said he has finalized the squad and their preparations have been going on well.

“The team has been preparing well, and we are all excited and looking forward to the games,” stated Kautoga.

Ba Originals find themselves in a competitive Pool B, alongside Dominion Brothers, USA Falcons, and last year’s finalists Fire.

While the fixtures of the Coral Coast 7s are yet to be announced, the Ba Originals are gearing up for a strong performance and Kautoga and the team are focused on delivering a strong performance, capitalizing on their rigorous preparations as they head to Sigatoka on Wednesday.

Ba Originals squad– Benaminio Dakai, Peceli Weleilakeba, Damasino Levi, Peni Waqa, Joseva Dravulevu, Rovuami Rokodina, Ananaisa Naicula, Manasa Dauvakatini, Tesoni Navuta, Varasiko Tubananuku, Panapasa Nakase, Epineri Goneva, Solomoni Tubunaniu, and Iliesa Gusulevu.