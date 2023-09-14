Thursday, September 14, 2023
Ba youngsters for Labasa clash

Ba will field a young brigade to take on defending champions Labasa in their third Group B match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi on Thursday.

The Mohammed Ashif Khan coached Ba will be boosted by the return of the Junior Bula Boys players from the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier in New Zealand with the likes of sensational star Nabil Begg, Rahul Naresh, Gulam Razool, skipper Etonia Dogalau, Mohammed Fataul Raheem and Sailasa Ratu.

Khan has also revealed that they have included two new players from the Secondary Schools IDC and are in line to make their debut for the Men-in-Black today.

Xavier College star and younger brother of Rahul Naresh, Ryan Naresh and A D Patel College rep Salesitino Caucau have been training with the team.

Khan said they understand the importance of the match and will be focusing on getting a positive result to end the tournament with a win after going down to Suva and Rewa in the earlier pool matches last month.

This match was initially to be played on the opening day of the tournament last month but due to Power outage at Prince Charles Park, the match was postponed.

Labasa will need to beat Ba by two clear goals to qualify for the semi final.

The match between Labasa and Ba will kick off at 4pm followed by the dead rubber and Digicel Fiji Premier League encounter between host team Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri at 6pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
