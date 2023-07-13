Bala to present evidence in next sitting

The Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has ruled that more time be given to Opposition Member of Parliament, Parveen Bala to provide his evidence by the next sitting in September.

Making his ruling this morning, Ratu Naiqama highlighted that Bala had written a letter to his Office requesting for more time to obtain evidence from farmers and other sources out there in the cane belt.

Ratu Naiqama said the Opposition MP must present his evidence on Monday, September 11, 2023 and no later.

“In the event he fails to provide his evidence, there would be no other deferment – The matter would be referred to the Privileges Committee,” Ratu Naiqama said.

On Monday, Bala said, “this budget does nothing for the sugar cane farmers who in the cane belt are asking what happened to the promise of $110 per tonne cane payment by the Minister for Finance.

He said “he comes from the cane belt, no matter what he says, he can bark like a dog to anyone but let me say this that it was him and his candidates during the campaign said to the farmers that they are going to give $110.”

Bala went on to say “the Government, the media and the sugar industry unions are silent on the suffering of the poor cane farmers.”