Thursday, August 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bati and Bulikula for Pacific Championships

Photo Courtesy NRL

Vodafone Fiji Bati and Fiji Bulikula will feature in the 2023 Pacific Championships which will be played in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in October and November this year.

The Pacific Championships will be staged in 2023 and 2024, after the NRL and NRLW Premiership seasons, and will include men’s and women’s teams from Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Cook Islands.

The Australian Rugby League Commission in a statement confirmed that six men’s teams and seven women’s teams will take part in the 2023 tournament across two pools, which will begin on October 14.

The men’s tournaments will culminate in finals in Hamilton, New Zealand, and Port Moresby on November 4-5.

The 2023 Championships will include two match days in Australia, two in New Zealand and four in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The Commission also announced a partnership with the Australian Government in order to promote and develop Rugby League in the Pacific through the Championships.

The partnership with the Australian Government will facilitate the development of high-performance pathways for Pacific athletes, coaches, referees and administrators, and continue to build a strong sports economy in the region.

“The Pacific Championships mark the beginning of an exciting new phase of international rugby league competition in the Pacific for both women and men,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“Geography makes us neighbours, but through sport, we build strong and lasting ties across the Pacific family.”

Tickets for matches in Australia will be released in September.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki still o...

Paula Muayara, one of the two prisoners that escaped from the Suva ...
Rugby

Yato back at training with Clermont...

Hard running, abrasive Flying Fijians loose forward Peceli Yato has...
News

Aust Govt key partner in social pro...

The Government of Australia has been a key partner in assisting the...
Sports

Ministry to develop youth programs ...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his Ministry will w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Yato back at training with Clerm...

Rugby
Hard runni...

Aust Govt key partner in social ...

News
The Govern...

Ministry to develop youth progra...

Sports
Minister f...

Driver charged for freak Nina St...

News
The man al...

AG meets with night club owners ...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

News
K9 Tiny an...

Fiji Airways is our model for pr...

News
Prime Mini...

Daunivucu backs Flying Fijians R...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Sadrugu joins Brive in code-swit...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Fijians shine in Provincial Cham...

Rugby
Three play...

Kumar impressed with Blues perfo...

2023 Battle of Giants
Undefeated...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ra Provincial Council Meeting