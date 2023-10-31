Bati duo monitored for final showdown

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva and forward Kitione Kautoga are currently being monitored ahead of the Pacific Championship final against the PNG Kumuls in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Turuva missed Fiji Bati’s 43-16 win over the Kumuls on Sunday due to a calf injury and forward Kautoga sustained a back injury.

Both were notable late withdrawals from the team but appear likely to play this weekend.

Debutant Jason Qarequare and Kaiviti Silktails star Sirilo Lovokuro came into the side in their place and are ready to go again this week should Turuva or Kautoga fail to come up in the line-up.

Bench utility Mesake Ravonu suffered a head knock late in Sunday’s match and did not return to the field.

He is also being put under observation while head coach Wise Kativerate is expected to name his squad by tomorrow.

Fiji Bati and the PNG Kumuls will clash again in the final of the Pacific Championship at 5pm on Sunday.