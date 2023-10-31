Tuesday, October 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bati duo monitored for final showdown

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva and forward Kitione Kautoga are currently being monitored ahead of the Pacific Championship final against the PNG Kumuls in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Turuva missed Fiji Bati’s 43-16 win over the Kumuls on Sunday due to a calf injury and forward Kautoga sustained a back injury.

Both were notable late withdrawals from the team but appear likely to play this weekend.

Debutant Jason Qarequare and Kaiviti Silktails star Sirilo Lovokuro came into the side in their place and are ready to go again this week should Turuva or Kautoga fail to come up in the line-up.

Bench utility Mesake Ravonu suffered a head knock late in Sunday’s match and did not return to the field.

He is also being put under observation while head coach Wise Kativerate is expected to name his squad by tomorrow.

Fiji Bati and the PNG Kumuls will clash again in the final of the Pacific Championship at 5pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school gir...

Jason Momoa traveled to Iowa recently and got a blast from the past...
Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spotify...

Taylor Swift has that thing that you like on Spotify. The stream...
Football

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys camp...

Odisha FC based Fijian striker Roy Krishna and versatile Wellington...
Rugby

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in RW...

The 2023 Rugby World Cup ended in a spectacular fashion in France o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Momoa reunites with high school ...

Entertainment
Jason Momo...

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spot...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys c...

Football
Odisha FC ...

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in...

Rugby
The 2023 R...

Nayacalevu in Team of the Tourna...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Futsal teams to feature without ...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Popular News

PM’s comments lack urgency...

News
Opposition...

Support your players with employ...

2023 IDC
Fiji Footb...

Jordan equals the record for mos...

RWC 2023
Will Jorda...

Credit rating reflects stability...

News
The Coalit...

Brown sued for beating a man in ...

Entertainment
One of the...

Director Environment resigns

News
Director f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school girlfriend