Bati pair fined for careless high tackles

Vodafone Fiji Bati pair Mikaele Ravalawa and Kitione Kautoga have been fined for their Careless High Tackle offences in their 22-18 win over the Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships clash on Sunday.

Both were charged for their action after being found guilty by the NRL on Tuesday.

Ravalawa pleaded guilty to his Grade 1 tackle on Kayal Iro in the third minute of the match and was fined 7 per cent of his match fees.

Kautoga accepted an early guilty plea for the Grade 2 offence and has been fined 13 per cent of his match fees.

Meanwhile the Bati will face their arch-rivals PNG Kumuls at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium in Port on Sunday.