601 ad
Be champs of inclusivity, Head Teachers told

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu has urged Head Teachers to be the champions of inclusivity and adjust to the different learning needs to ensure no child is left behind.

While opening the 2023 Fiji Head Teachers Conference at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva on Thursday, Vanawalu told the participants they play crucial role in adapting to the evolving needs of students and the job market and must lead by example.

He told the teachers to embrace change as an opportunity for growth and reminded them that they should serve selflessly as exemplary leaders and civil servants.

“We strive together to create an educational journey that empowers, enlightens, and inspire those we work with.”

Vanawalu said the upcoming National Education Summit will be used as a platform whereby the public discuss educational issues and the best possible strategies to improve the current education status.

He added the Coalition Government recognises the crucial role of education in Fiji, thus, invests in education, providing free education, scholarships, grants, and various initiatives to guarantee access to quality learning opportunities.

The two-day 2023 Fiji Head Teachers Conference will be deliberating on the theme: Educational Reforms for a Sustainable Future.

 

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
