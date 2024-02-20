Bolaca leads Fiji’s campaign in Vancouver

Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca has been handed the captain’s armband for this weekend’s Vancouver 7s.

Bolaca, who returns after a 10-month rehabilitation from a knee surgery is one of the most experienced players in the team.

Coach Ben Gollings said with his experience and level of professionalism, Bolaca has been fantastic since rejoining the team.

“He has actually worked really well and has been chosen to lead the team in this tour.”

“He’s got a voice that the players listen to and we are excited to see him develop.”

“He’s just come back from an injury but he is a prolific player and he’s really supported this team whilst he’s been away.”

Fiji is pooled with current leaders Argentina, host Canada and Spain for the Vancouver 7s and opens its campaign against the Spaniards at 11.20am (Fiji Time) on Saturday.

They then face Canada at 4.26pm in their second match and round off pool competition against Argentina at 10.33am on Sunday.