Thursday, February 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Bolaca leads Fiji’s campaign in Vancouver

Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca has been handed the captain’s armband for this weekend’s Vancouver 7s.

Bolaca, who returns after a 10-month rehabilitation from a knee surgery is one of the most experienced players in the team.

Napolioni Bolaca3

Coach Ben Gollings said with his experience and level of professionalism, Bolaca has been fantastic since rejoining the team.

“He has actually worked really well and has been chosen to lead the team in this tour.”

“He’s got a voice that the players listen to and we are excited to see him develop.”

Napolioni Bolaca2 “He’s just come back from an injury but he is a prolific player and he’s really supported this team whilst he’s been away.”

Fiji is pooled with current leaders Argentina, host Canada and Spain for the Vancouver 7s and opens its campaign against the Spaniards at 11.20am (Fiji Time) on Saturday.

They then face Canada at 4.26pm in their second match and round off pool competition against Argentina at 10.33am on Sunday.

14 5

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped ...

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver ...
Entertainment

Virat and Anushka welcome second ba...

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharm...
Football

Ba anticipates tough challenge from...

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of t...
News

Call for independent investigation ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Firefighters rescue driver trapp...

News
Firefighte...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Vodafone Fiji begins 5G live use...

Business
The Fiji G...

2 charged in relation to cocaine...

News
Two people...

Popular News

Women’s Economic Empowerme...

News
Cabinet ha...

Go there as champs and do your b...

Rugby
His Excell...

Dr Tudravu is new PS Health

News
Doctor Jem...

Dept of Immigration partners wit...

News
In a signi...

GCC will endorse all iTaukei rel...

News
Decisions ...

Removing red-tapes is vital: Cha...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck