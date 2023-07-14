Boost for Ikale Tahi ahead of PNC opener

Tonga will head to Fiji with high morale after beating Australia A 27-21 in Nuku’alofa today.

In their first match of the season, the Ikale Tahi fought off a late challenge from the Australians to put them in the right mindset heading to their Pacific Nations Cup opener against the Flying Fijians next week.

Star starters Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and Israel Folau all had a chance to showcase their wares in front of a sell out crowd.

Tonga put up 24 unanswered points in the first half with three tries from Piutau, Fine Inisi and Sonatane Tukulua as pivot William Havili added two conversions.

The Aussies struck back with three masterclass tries in the second half through Corey Toole, Liam Anderson and centre Josh Flook.

Bernard Foley converted all three tries to complete their tally.

Otumaka Mausia added one more penalty for the home side to seal the win.

The Flying Fijians will host Tonga on Saturday July 22 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.