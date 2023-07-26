Wednesday, July 26, 2023
ad
Brooks pushes Wakeham out of Rabbitohs clash

Photo Courtesy: The West Australian

Kangaroos star Luke Brooks return to Wests Tigers has pushed Fiji Bati half back Brandon Wakeham out of the clash against the Sydney Roosters in Round 22 of NRL on Friday.

Brooks makes his long-awaited return from injury and will appear for the Tigers since suffering a hamstring injury in Round 15.

Brook takes up the halves position which means that Wakeham has missed his selection into the team.

Charlie Staines will also make his return to the team and stage on the wing as Junior Tupou shifts to the centre.

Young Bati prospect Jahream Bula and Apisai Koroisau have retained their spot in the Tigers.

Meanwhile, John Bateman will make his 50th NRL appearance.

The Tigers vs Rabbitohs match kicks off at 8pm at Scully Park in Tamworth.

The teams:

Wests Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Starford To’a, Junior Tupou, Charlie Staines, Daine Laurie, Luke Brooks, Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau (C), David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’i, John Bateman, Fonue Pole.

Reserves: Justin Matamua, Asu Kepaoa, Jake Simpkin, Tommy Talau, Tallyn Da Silva.

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Isaiah Tass, Campbell Graham, Taane Milne, Cody Walker, Lachlan Ilias, Jai Arrow, Damien Cook, Hame Sele, Keon Kolomatangi, Jacob Host, Cameron Murray.

Reserves: Davvy Moale, Siliva Havili, Jed Cartwright, Thomad Burgess, Blake Taaffe, Shauai Mitchell, Tallis Duncan, Peter Mamouzelos, Dean Hawkins.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
