Businessman sentenced to 7 years

A businessman has been convicted and sentenced to seven-years imprisonment after he was found guilty of obtaining a financial advantage and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption charged Shalendra Kumar for his involvement in the then-Public Works Department scam, whereby he and other Public Works Department staff obtained over $34,000.

Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou was informed on Monday that Kumar had also created false company delivery dockets and backdated them in an attempt to use them as evidence to exonerate him.

He created these dockets while the criminal case against him was still pending in court.

Resident Magistrate Savou sentenced Kumar to a seven-year imprisonment term with a non-parole period of five years yesterday.