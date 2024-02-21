Thursday, February 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Businessman sentenced to 7 years

A businessman has been convicted and sentenced to seven-years imprisonment after he was found guilty of obtaining a financial advantage and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption charged Shalendra Kumar for his involvement in the then-Public Works Department scam, whereby he and other Public Works Department staff obtained over $34,000.

Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou was informed on Monday that Kumar had also created false company delivery dockets and backdated them in an attempt to use them as evidence to exonerate him.

He created these dockets while the criminal case against him was still pending in court.

Resident Magistrate Savou sentenced Kumar to a seven-year imprisonment term with a non-parole period of five years yesterday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped ...

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver ...
Entertainment

Virat and Anushka welcome second ba...

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharm...
Football

Ba anticipates tough challenge from...

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of t...
News

Call for independent investigation ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Firefighters rescue driver trapp...

News
Firefighte...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Vodafone Fiji begins 5G live use...

Business
The Fiji G...

2 charged in relation to cocaine...

News
Two people...

Popular News

PM announces plans for Keiyasi T...

News
Prime Mini...

Immigration framework to be revi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Student,15, to front court over ...

News
A 15-year-...

Kamikamica refutes Kava exports ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Cabinet endorses review of Nursi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Education Ministry condemns acts...

News
Both the M...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck