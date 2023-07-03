Challenge to find best team starts now: Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says with a blockbuster line-up, the challenge in finding the best team to represent Fiji at the Rugby World Cup begins today on the island of Taveuni.

With the inclusion of the Fijian Drua players, Raiwalui said the quality of the side has rose to another level, and finding cohesion between the the Europe based players and Drua would be the focus for the next few days.

“The integration of the Drua has given us a good mix with the best of Europe and the best of the Drua,” Raiwalui told FijiLive.

“It is always going to be a challenge integrating that.”

“Part of the journey is taking ourselves back from the comforts of the Grand Pacific Hotel and Albert Park and not being seen.”

“We want to be seen, we want to be exposed, we want to be part of the community.”

“Allowing that connection with our players, them with each other and with the staff I am adamant we can get the job done,” he added.