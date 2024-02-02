Saturday, February 3, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Challenging year for our economy: RBF

The Fijian economy will encounter a steep acsent this year as substantial growth in tourism and consumption tapers off.

The Governor of Fiji’s Reserve Bank, Ariff Ali, says the deceleration is attributed to the continued loss of skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Ali says this will adversely affect productivity and translate to lower domestic demand at the same time.

He said the Central Bank will continue to monitor the latest domestic and global economic developments, and align monetary policy accordingly.

RBF has also projected inflation rate for 2024 to be at a moderate three per cent, as the effects of tax increases subside.

Ali said the positive impact from retreating global food and energy prices will than be realised.

A statement issued by Ali said the annual inflation rate for 2023 was 5.1 per cent, reflecting the effect of higher VAT and tariff rates – as well as the pass-through of imported food and energy prices.

The RBF Governor highlighted that the Fijian economy has rebounded strongly over the last two years, supported by the impressive recovery in the tourism industry.

Ali said the tourism-led boost to the economy improved employment prospects and raised incomes, which were also complemented by a new record inflow of $1.3 billion in remittances.

He said that spending on investment has been lower than expected while the performance of the primary and natural resources suffered due to industry-specific issues with sugar, forest, gold and mineral water outputs.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijians shine in Highlanders win

Three Fijian players got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders in t...
News

Prasad labels Koya’s statemen...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
News

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of pas...

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any Nationa...
Entertainment

Usher to pay homage to R&B musi...

Usher is sharing more details about how and why he's giving R&B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijians shine in Highlanders win...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Prasad labels Koya’s state...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of ...

News
Unity Fiji...

Usher to pay homage to R&B m...

Entertainment
Usher is s...

Actor and model Poonam Panday di...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Neville to lead Brumbies charge ...

Rugby
The ACT Br...

Popular News

Tanoa Group becomes official hom...

Rugby
Prominent ...

Jankowski completes OFC pro lice...

Football
Fiji Footb...

10 Solomon players eyed by distr...

Football
Ten Solomo...

Derenalagi to captain Fijian Dru...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Kadavu Rugby set for Vanua Cup d...

Rugby
Kadavu Rug...

Some roads closed in the Western...

News
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijians shine in Highlanders win