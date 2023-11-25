Champs Ba register second draw in NZ

Reigning champions Ba had to settle for their second draw in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand last night.

The Mohammed Ashif Khan coached side was held to a 0-0 draw by Labasa in the last Day 3 match.

Ba registered the same scoreline against Auckland All Stars in their opening match as well.

Labasa on the other hand picked its first point of the tournament after suffering losses to the USA All Stars and AUFFI All Stars earlier on.

In another Group A match yesterday, the USA All Stars and AUFFI All Stars played to a 0-0 draw.

Rooster Chicken Ba will feature twice today where they will face the USA All Stars at 11.30am and the AUFFI All Stars at 6.30pm while NZ Fan Club Labasa will play its final group match against Auckland All Stars at 4pm.